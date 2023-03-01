Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00.
Flywire Price Performance
FLYW opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.