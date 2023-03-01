Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QLYS opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

