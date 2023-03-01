Thomas L. Ryan Sells 2,836 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,387,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

