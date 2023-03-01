Albert P. Behler Buys 20,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

