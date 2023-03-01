Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

