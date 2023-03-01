Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,542 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.