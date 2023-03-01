Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,542 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

