Timothy M. Cook Sells 5,107 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,352,134 shares in the company, valued at $47,973,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSH stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

