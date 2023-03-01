Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $210,755.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

