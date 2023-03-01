Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $210,755.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.