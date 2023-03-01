Stacey A. Walker Sells 3,249 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fortive stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
