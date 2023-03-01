Michael C. Kearney Sells 9,963 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 9,963 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $229,348.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,153.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

