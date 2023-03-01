Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $251,431.68 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,055,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Blanchard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $108,439.21.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30.

Udemy stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

