Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Sells 2,423 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.