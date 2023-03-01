Michael R. Cole Sells 4,600 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.