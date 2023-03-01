John C. Wobensmith Sells 14,164 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

