Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 4,800 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
