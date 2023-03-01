Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Director Naren K. Gursahaney Buys 6,000 Shares

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.