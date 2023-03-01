Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $367,500.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.0 %

FIX opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $148.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

