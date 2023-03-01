Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $220.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Quaker Chemical stock opened at $195.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
