Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $220.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $195.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,626,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

