Bj North Sells 7,475 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 37.35%.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.