J. Richard Kushel Sells 575 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J. Richard Kushel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $689.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.58.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,271,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

