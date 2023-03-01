Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells 17,760 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $10,469,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371,563 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

