Rachel Picard Sells 10,000 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

