Randall E. Paulson Purchases 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

