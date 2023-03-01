Michael John Short Sells 3,496 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

