Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

