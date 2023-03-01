Robert W. Baird Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

