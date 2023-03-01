Robert W. Baird Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.
MasTec Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
