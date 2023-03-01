Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $266.00 at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

