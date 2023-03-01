Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.40. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

