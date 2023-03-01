Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.77 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.