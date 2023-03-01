Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:RHP opened at $92.77 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
