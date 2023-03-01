MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Financial Analysis

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 13.77 $82.36 million $0.43 29.40

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Biotech ETF.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 11.80% 10.13% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and MidCap Financial Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VanEck Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than VanEck Biotech ETF.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats VanEck Biotech ETF on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

