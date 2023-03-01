SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Susquehanna

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SM opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.