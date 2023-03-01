Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.
Block Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77, a PEG ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
