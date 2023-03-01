Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNM opened at $44.55 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

