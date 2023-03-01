Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netcompany Group A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NTCYF stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50. Netcompany Group A/S has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as digital Web and self-service solutions, application development, cognitive computing, e-commerce and product information management (PIM), ERP, CRM and marketing, application management, case and document management, operation and infrastructure, data and insight, application and mobile, and organizational implementation.

