NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NRKBF stock opened at 43.66 on Monday. NKT A/S has a fifty-two week low of 43.66 and a fifty-two week high of 43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 45.25.

NKT A/S Company Profile

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

