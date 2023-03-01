Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

WLK opened at $119.14 on Monday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

