Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.
Westlake Trading Down 1.0 %
WLK opened at $119.14 on Monday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Westlake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
