CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Critical Comparison

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Far Peak Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.64 -$57.33 million N/A N/A Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CleanSpark and Far Peak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

