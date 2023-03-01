Comparing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 OmniAb 0 0 7 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 2,716.90%. OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 146.66%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than OmniAb.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -132.76% -63.31% -25.22% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and OmniAb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 0.21 -$26.92 million ($0.13) -0.11 OmniAb $38.38 million 12.48 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

OmniAb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

OmniAb beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

