Head to Head Comparison: Brambles (BMBLF) versus Its Rivals

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brambles to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A 9.61 Brambles Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 975.81

Brambles’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 986.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Brambles and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brambles and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles Competitors 740 3854 5974 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Brambles’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brambles has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Brambles peers beat Brambles on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

