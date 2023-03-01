OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) vs. Model N (NYSE:MODN) Head-To-Head Review

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50 Model N 0 0 2 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 129.77%. Model N has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Model N.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -23.60% -27.87% -11.18% Model N -11.65% -7.52% -2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.42 -$198.66 million ($4.40) -1.57 Model N $219.16 million 5.72 -$28.64 million ($0.72) -46.11

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Model N beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat, and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

