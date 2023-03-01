Financial Analysis: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.63% 7.83% 3.02% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 2 6 0 2.56 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.57%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and DFI Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.08 billion 0.85 $62.31 million $0.56 48.30 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

