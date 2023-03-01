Critical Review: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -175.14% -21.81% -14.31% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Volatility and Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mogo and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 469.61%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.89 million 1.12 -$26.50 million ($1.35) -0.51 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

