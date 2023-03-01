Analysts Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT at $640.00

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWWF. Barclays began coverage on Redrow in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

