First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $9,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

