First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation
First Foundation Price Performance
FFWM stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Further Reading
