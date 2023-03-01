Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $148.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,739,000 after acquiring an additional 85,805 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

