Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.