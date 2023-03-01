Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $522.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $47.35 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

