Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Shares of RAIN opened at $8.95 on Friday. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.