Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.51 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$927.61 million, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

