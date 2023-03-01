Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($14.91).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.52) to GBX 950 ($11.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,009 ($12.18) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.28. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 872 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,259 ($15.19). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tracey Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,620.61). In related news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.21) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($27,417.94). Also, insider Tracey Graham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £9,630 ($11,620.61). Insiders bought 3,117 shares of company stock worth $3,280,415 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

